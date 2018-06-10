Stantec Consulting recommended to remediate contaminated water lines

The company that was hired by the City of Saskatoon to complete a preliminary investigation, after hydrocarbons were detected in some hydrants in a new neighbourhood, is being recommended by administration to develop and implement the remediation plan.

Hydrocarbons were discovered in the hydrants in January, prompting the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency to issue a Do Not Use drinking water notice for 19 addresses in Aspen Ridge.

City officials said that although hydrocarbons were not detected in the residential water supply, they didn’t want to take any chances with water quality.

READ MORE: Some Aspen Ridge residents still without water or permanent solution

They said the advisory would remain in place until water quality is fully restored.

Then in May, hydrocarbons were detected in the water line supplying the Costco store in the Rosewood neighbourhood. A Do Not Use notice was issued and a temporary water line installed.

Stantec Consulting was retained by the city through a request for quotes to develop a proposal for remediating the hydrocarbon-contaminated infrastructure.

A report heading to the city’s committee on environment, utilities and corporate services on Monday is recommending Stantec Consulting be retained to carry out the remediation work at an estimated cost of $1.5 million, not including construction costs.

READ MORE: Temporary water supply established for Costco after hydrocarbons detected

Administration said Stantec Consulting is best suited to develop the plan and oversee construction. They added that accepting the estimate would allow the project to proceed without interruption and address any other required remediation by the end of the construction season.

If approved by the committee and city council, Stantec Consulting would investigate the water system to determine the scope of the contamination, prepare an action plan, and provide oversight and supervision during construction.

A final report would then be issued to provide the information necessary for the removal of the Do Not Use notices.

Administration is recommending council use the property realized reserve for interim funding. A final determination of the funding source will be provided to council at a later date following internal negotiations.