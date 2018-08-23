Sports
August 23, 2018 7:31 pm

London Knights cap off 2017-18 season with awards ceremony Thursday

By Reporter  980 CFPL

The London Knights sat down for the presentation of the 2017-18 team awards on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

Putting a complete seal on 2017-2018, the London Knights handed out their awards and recognized graduating players in a ceremony on Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens.

The list of winners includes:

Sportsmanship and Ability Award: Liam Foudy

Peter Guertin Longshot Award: Jacob Golden

Best Defensive Forward: Alex Turko

Booster Club Player of the Year: Joseph Raaymakers

Scholastic Player: Billy Moskal

3 Star Cup: Evan Bouchard

Intensity Award: Cole Tymkin

Don Brankley Community Service Award: Alex Turko

Hardest Working Player: Alex Formenton

READ MORE: Mark Hunter returns to London Knights as general manager

Most Improved: Nathan Dunkley

Heart Trophy: Tyler Rollo

Players Player: Liam Foudy

Leading Scorer: Evan Bouchard

Dick Hunter Play-Off Performer of the Year: Alex Formenton

Pete’s Sport’s Best Defenseman: Evan Bouchard

Rookie of the Year: Alec Regula

MVP: Evan Bouchard

Next up for the Knights will be their charity golf tournament, followed by the opening of training camp. On-ice sessions, which will be open to the public, will start on Tuesday, August 28.

London’s first preseason game will be against the Sarnia Sting at Budweiser Gardens on August 31. Their season opener and home opener will fall on September 21 against the Windsor Spitfires.

READ MORE: Evan Bouchard signs entry-level deal with Edmonton Oilers

Notes: The Knights have signed 17-year old defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok to a standard OHL player agreement. He is from Belarus and has two-way ability on the ice.

