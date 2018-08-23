London Knights cap off 2017-18 season with awards ceremony Thursday
Putting a complete seal on 2017-2018, the London Knights handed out their awards and recognized graduating players in a ceremony on Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens.
The list of winners includes:
Sportsmanship and Ability Award: Liam Foudy
Peter Guertin Longshot Award: Jacob Golden
Best Defensive Forward: Alex Turko
Booster Club Player of the Year: Joseph Raaymakers
Scholastic Player: Billy Moskal
3 Star Cup: Evan Bouchard
Intensity Award: Cole Tymkin
Don Brankley Community Service Award: Alex Turko
Hardest Working Player: Alex Formenton
READ MORE: Mark Hunter returns to London Knights as general manager
Most Improved: Nathan Dunkley
Heart Trophy: Tyler Rollo
Players Player: Liam Foudy
Leading Scorer: Evan Bouchard
Dick Hunter Play-Off Performer of the Year: Alex Formenton
Pete’s Sport’s Best Defenseman: Evan Bouchard
Rookie of the Year: Alec Regula
MVP: Evan Bouchard
Next up for the Knights will be their charity golf tournament, followed by the opening of training camp. On-ice sessions, which will be open to the public, will start on Tuesday, August 28.
London’s first preseason game will be against the Sarnia Sting at Budweiser Gardens on August 31. Their season opener and home opener will fall on September 21 against the Windsor Spitfires.
READ MORE: Evan Bouchard signs entry-level deal with Edmonton Oilers
Notes: The Knights have signed 17-year old defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok to a standard OHL player agreement. He is from Belarus and has two-way ability on the ice.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.