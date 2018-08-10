Mark Hunter returns to London Knights as general manager

In 2000, Mark Hunter was named general manager of the London Knights.

Back then, it was part of taking over the reins of the team after he and his brother Dale, along with Basil McRae, purchased the franchise from the Tarry family.

Proving that you can go home again, the Knights have announced that Hunter is returning to his old position as GM for the 2018-19 season.

Current general manager, Rob Simpson, will serve as associate GM.

The news ends all sorts of speculation about where Hunter was headed next after leaving his assistant general manager role with the Toronto Maple Leafs in late May.

“I am very happy to be back in London,” said Hunter. “We have a strong group within our organization and I look forward to returning to work with everyone to develop an even stronger team for our fans and for our city and the community.”

Hunter was hired by the Maple Leafs in October of 2014 and worked as Toronto’s director of player personnel, helping to bring aboard Mitch Marner, Austin Matthews, Travis Dermott and other key prospects. Some of those players were part of the Toronto Marlies’ Calder Cup victory in June.

Hunter is very much looking forward to the situation he will be a part of with the Knights and had nothing but positive comments about the work that Simpson has done.

“Rob and I will be working together every day in order to achieve the goals of our organization,” continued Hunter. “He has done an outstanding job in all facets of his position and I look forward to continuing to work with him on all elements within our organization. We are excited for this upcoming season and look forward to bringing another competitive team forward to entertain and excite our fans.”

Hunter was the architect of the first Memorial Cup championship team in 2005. He led London to a second OHL title and a trip to the Memorial Cup final in 2012. Hunter served as head coach for much of that season as well after Dale Hunter went to Washington to be their head coach. Mark was GM in 2013 when the Knights repeated as Ontario Hockey League champions.

London will open their training camp on August 28 and will play their first pre-season game on August 31 against the Sarnia Sting.

The Knights’ home opener and season opener will be Sept. 21 at Budweiser Gardens as they play the Windsor Spitfires.