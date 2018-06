London Knights release 2018-19 OHL schedule

The Ontario Hockey League has released its 2018-19 regular season schedule. The London Knights are set to open their season at Budweiser Gardens on Friday, Sept. 21 against the Windsor Spitfires.

Here is how the entire season looks for the Knights:

Fri, Sep 21 Windsor at London 7:30 PM

Fri, Sep 28 Soo at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Sep 29 London at Flint 7:00 PM

Thu, Oct 4 London at Windsor 7:05 PM

Fri, Oct 5 Owen Sound at London 7:30 PM

Fri, Oct 12 Sarnia at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Oct 13 London at Owen Sound 7:30 PM

Sun, Oct 14 London at Guelph 2:00 PM

Fri, Oct 19 Oshawa at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Oct 20 Kitchener at London 3:30 PM

Sun, Oct 21 London at Sarnia 2:05 PM

Fri, Oct 26 London at Ottawa 7:00 PM

Sat, Oct 27 London at Kingston 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov 2 Flint at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Nov 3 London at Owen Sound 7:30 PM

Sun, Nov 4 London at Kitchener 2:00 PM

Fri, Nov 9 Sudbury at London 7:30 PM

Sun, Nov 11 Kitchener at London 2:00 PM

Fri, Nov 16 Peterborough at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Nov 17 London at Guelph 4:00 PM

Sun, Nov 18 London at Erie 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov 22 Mississauga at London 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov 23 Owen Sound at London 7:30 PM

Sun, Nov 25 London at Windsor 2:05 PM

Fri, Nov 30 Erie at London 7:30 PM

Sun, Dec 2 Sarnia at London 2:00 PM

Fri, Dec 7 Kingston at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Dec 8 London at Owen Sound 7:30 PM

Wed, Dec 12 London at Sarnia 7:05 PM

Fri, Dec 14 Niagara at London 7:30 PM

Sun, Dec 16 Erie at London 2:00 PM

Fri, Dec 28 Windsor at London 7:30 PM

Sun, Dec 30 London at Sarnia 2:05 PM

Mon, Dec 31 Sarnia at London 4:00 PM

Thu, Jan 3 London at Niagara 7:00 PM

Fri, Jan 4 Soo at London 7:30 PM

Tue, Jan 8 Guelph at London 7:00 PM

Fri, Jan 11 Saginaw at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Jan 12 Ottawa at London 4:00 PM

Sun, Jan 13 London at Kitchener 2:00 PM

Thu, Jan 17 London at Barrie 7:30 PM

Fri, Jan 18 London at Sudbury 7:05 PM

Sun, Jan 20 London at North Bay 2:00 PM

Thu, Jan 24 London at Windsor 7:05 PM

Fri, Jan 25 Windsor at London 7:30 PM

Sun, Jan 27 London at Oshawa 6:05 PM

Wed, Jan 30 London at Flint 7:00 PM

Fri, Feb 1 Barrie at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Feb 2 Kitchener at London 7:00 PM

Fri, Feb 8 Owen Sound at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Feb 9 London at Saginaw 7:05 PM

Sun, Feb 10 London at Soo 2:07 PM

Wed, Feb 13 Guelph at London 7:00 PM

Fri, Feb 15 Erie at London 7:30 PM

Sun, Feb 17 London at Erie 4:00 PM

Mon, Feb 18 London at Mississauga 2:00 PM

Thu, Feb 21 London at Peterborough 7:05 PM

Fri, Feb 22 Hamilton at London 7:30 PM

Sun, Feb 24 North Bay at London 2:00 PM

Tue, Feb 26 Guelph at London 7:00 PM

Fri, Mar 1 London at Kitchener 7:30 PM

Sat, Mar 2 London at Hamilton 4:00 PM

Sun, Mar 3 London at Erie 4:00 PM

Fri, Mar 8 Flint at London 7:30 PM

Sat, Mar 9 Saginaw at London 7:00 PM

Wed, Mar 13 London at Guelph 7:00 PM

Fri, Mar 15 London at Soo 7:07 PM

Sat, Mar 16 London at Saginaw 7:05 PM

The Knights will begin the pre-season on August 31 at home, facing the Sarnia Sting at 7:30.