New Brunswick election: Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting saw the riding of Southwest Miramichi absorb parts of the former district of Miramichi-Bay du Vin which were outside of the city of Miramichi.

As a result, the riding was renamed to Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin.

Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin is geographically one of the largest ridings in the province.

Candidates

Liberal: Andy Hardy

Progressive Conservative: Jake Stewart (incumbent)

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Byron J. Connor

People’s Alliance: Arthur O’Donnell

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Jake Stewart, the Tory incumbent for Southwest Miramichi, re-offered in the 2014 election.

Stewart defeated Liberal candidate Norma Smith and Wes Gullison, then-leader of the People’s Alliance, in the election.

2010

PC candidate Jake Stewart defeated Liberal incumbent Rick Brewer in the 2010 election for the riding of Southwest Miramichi.

Liberal incumbent Bill Fraser retained his seat in the 2010 election.Fraser defeated Tory candidate Joan Cripps.