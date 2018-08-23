New Brunswick election 2018

More
Politics
August 23, 2018 10:53 am
Updated: August 23, 2018 10:54 am

New Brunswick election: Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting saw the riding of Southwest Miramichi absorb parts of the former district of Miramichi-Bay du Vin which were outside of the city of Miramichi.

As a result, the riding was renamed to Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin.

Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin is geographically one of the largest ridings in the province.

Candidates


Story continues below

Liberal: Andy Hardy

Progressive Conservative: Jake Stewart (incumbent)

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Byron J. Connor

People’s Alliance: Arthur O’Donnell

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Jake Stewart, the Tory incumbent for Southwest Miramichi, re-offered in the 2014 election.

Stewart defeated Liberal candidate Norma Smith and Wes Gullison, then-leader of the People’s Alliance, in the election.

2010

PC candidate Jake Stewart defeated Liberal incumbent Rick Brewer in the 2010 election for the riding of Southwest Miramichi.

Liberal incumbent Bill Fraser retained his seat in the 2010 election.Fraser defeated Tory candidate Joan Cripps.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives
Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News