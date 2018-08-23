New Brunswick election: Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins

Riding background

Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins is a rural riding that extends along the Trans-Canada Highway from Burton in the west to Steeves Mountain in the east. The riding includes Sussex, Sussex Corner and St. Martins.

Since 2006, the riding has steadfastly elected a PC candidate, but had flipped between Liberal and PC from 1987 to 2006.

The 2013 redistricting saw Kings East incorporate parts of the Hampton-Kings and Saint John-Fundy ridings. Kings East was also renamed Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins.

Candidates

Liberal: Ian Smyth

Progressive Conservative: Bruce Northrup (incumbent)

Served as the Minister of Natural Resources and the minister of public safety in previous Tory governments

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Fred Harrison

People’s Alliance: Jim Bedford

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

PC incumbent Bruce Northrup re-offered in the 2014 election.

Northrup retained his seat, earning 49.9 per cent of the vote compared to Liberal candidate Heike MacGreor who earned 23.2 per cent of the vote.

2010

Tory incumbent Bruce Northrup retained his seat with 66.7 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal challenger George Horton who earned 21.1 per cent of the vote.