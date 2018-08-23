New Brunswick election: Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins
Riding background
Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins is a rural riding that extends along the Trans-Canada Highway from Burton in the west to Steeves Mountain in the east. The riding includes Sussex, Sussex Corner and St. Martins.
Since 2006, the riding has steadfastly elected a PC candidate, but had flipped between Liberal and PC from 1987 to 2006.
The 2013 redistricting saw Kings East incorporate parts of the Hampton-Kings and Saint John-Fundy ridings. Kings East was also renamed Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins.
Candidates
Liberal: Ian Smyth
Progressive Conservative: Bruce Northrup (incumbent)
- Served as the Minister of Natural Resources and the minister of public safety in previous Tory governments
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Fred Harrison
People’s Alliance: Jim Bedford
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
PC incumbent Bruce Northrup re-offered in the 2014 election.
Northrup retained his seat, earning 49.9 per cent of the vote compared to Liberal candidate Heike MacGreor who earned 23.2 per cent of the vote.
2010
Tory incumbent Bruce Northrup retained his seat with 66.7 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal challenger George Horton who earned 21.1 per cent of the vote.
