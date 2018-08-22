Boil water advisory lifted for The Pas

After five days of boiling water, residents of The Pas are no longer under a boil water advisory.

A drinking water avoidance advisory was issued for the town Aug. 17 by the province. Later that afternoon, it was replaced with a boil water advisory.

Sam Mirza, municipal superintendent for the Town of The Pas, said the town’s raw water pump system failed the night before, preventing the water treatment plant from making water.

In a letter sent to Mirza, Medical Health Officer Dr. Randall Gesell lifted the advisory at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The Pas water system has met all conditions for rescinding the boil water advisory and that bacteriological testing results meet regulatory standards,” he wrote.

The town’s council thanked citizens “for their patience and understanding.”