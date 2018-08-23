New Brunswick election 2018

August 23, 2018 10:09 am

New Brunswick election: Carleton-Victoria

Riding background

The electoral district includes the northern parts of Carleton County and the southern and eastern portions of Victoria County.

Candidates

Liberal: Andrew Harvey (incumbent)

Progressive Conservative: Margaret C. Johnson

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Paula Shaw

People’s Alliance: Terry Sisson

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

2014 was the first time that Carleton-Victoria was contested having been created in the 2013 redistricting, combining parts of the former Carleton and Victoria-Tobique electoral districts.

Liberal candidate Andrew Harvey defeated a field that included independent Terry Ritchie, the mayor of Perth-Andover, N.B., who sparked controversy after allegedly confronting a local businessman and ignoring the direction of council.

Harvey earned 40.8 per cent of the vote while his closest challenger, PC candidate Colin Lockhart won 39.8 per cent of the vote.  

2010

The Carleton and Victoria-Tobique ridings had previously voted PC in the 2010 election but were split between Liberals and PCs before that. 

