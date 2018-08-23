New Brunswick election: Carleton-Victoria
Riding background
The electoral district includes the northern parts of Carleton County and the southern and eastern portions of Victoria County.
Candidates
Liberal: Andrew Harvey (incumbent)
Progressive Conservative: Margaret C. Johnson
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Paula Shaw
People’s Alliance: Terry Sisson
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
2014 was the first time that Carleton-Victoria was contested having been created in the 2013 redistricting, combining parts of the former Carleton and Victoria-Tobique electoral districts.
Liberal candidate Andrew Harvey defeated a field that included independent Terry Ritchie, the mayor of Perth-Andover, N.B., who sparked controversy after allegedly confronting a local businessman and ignoring the direction of council.
Harvey earned 40.8 per cent of the vote while his closest challenger, PC candidate Colin Lockhart won 39.8 per cent of the vote.
2010
The Carleton and Victoria-Tobique ridings had previously voted PC in the 2010 election but were split between Liberals and PCs before that.
