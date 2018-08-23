New Brunswick election 2018

NB Election 2018
August 23, 2018

New Brunswick election: Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Global News
Riding background

This riding encompasses portions of former ridings of Madawaska-les-Lacs, Edmundston-Saint-Basile and Restigouche-la-Vallee.

Candidates

Liberal: Francine Landry (incumbent)

  • Served as Minister of Economic Development, La Francophone and  Opportunities NB

Progressive Conservative: Jeannot Volpé

  • Former PC minister who held the riding from 1999 to 2010.

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Denis Boulet

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History


2014

A portion of Edmundston, N.B., was added to the district in 2013 — with it eventually being renamed to Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston.

Despite being a traditionally safe riding for the PCs 2014 saw Liberal Francine Landry take the newly realigned district with 56.4 per cent of the vote, defeating Tory incumbent Yvon Bonefant.

2010

Jeannot Volpé took a break from his political career with the then-minister deciding to not reoffer in the 2010 election.

Instead, Yvon Bonefant won the riding for the Tories, taking 54.1 per cent of the vote.

