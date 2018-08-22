Guelph police seize $8K in suspected purple fentanyl

Guelph police say their drug unit has seized $8,000 worth of suspected purple fentanyl after reports of a “particularly devastating batch of fentanyl” that has made its way around the community.

Officers made two arrests on Tuesday and carried out a search warrant at an apartment near Wellington and Gordon streets.

READ MORE: Woman killed, man airlifted to hospital after explosion levels Kitchener home

Police allege 24-year-old Hope Leroy and 23-year-old Justin Kuiack-Wayne were found to be in possession of over $6,500 worth of what is believed to purple fentanyl and $200 worth of crystal meth.

They are both facing a long list of charges.

Police found another $1,800 worth of what is believed to purple fentanyl and another $1,000 of crystal meth after searching the apartment.

“To have a street value of $8,000 is a significant amount of drugs that were taken off the streets as a result of this warrant,” said Const. Josh Fraser.

READ MORE: Dog dies in townhouse in south-end Guelph fire

Guelph has seen a number of overdoses over the past few months, including three deaths over the span of one weekend in July.

Police said some of the purple fentanyl they have previously seized has consistently contained fentanyl and carfentanil, which is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

“Small amounts can lead to severe consequences for people that take illicit drugs, including death,” Fraser said.

Both Kuiack-Wayne and Leroy are previously known to police and were held for a bail hearing.

Drug Warrant – Arrests and Multiple Charges – https://t.co/oJOpkTG62A — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) August 22, 2018