Three possible overdose deaths reported in Guelph

The Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy is sending out a warning after several people in Guelph overdosed in the last few days.

According to a tweet from the organization on Monday afternoon, there were reports of three deaths from a possible overdose in Guelph over the weekend.

READ MORE: 71-year-old Guelph woman dies following Highway 7 head-on collision in June: OPP

The tweet also mentioned two overdose reversals as well and the possible presence of purple fentanyl and purple heroin in Guelph.

The Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the death of a man on Thursday night at Guelph Central Station on Carden Street.

Guelph police found the man unresponsive and administered naloxone, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

READ MORE: Kitchener man gunned down inside his Forest Heights home: police

Officials are urging drug users to reduce their risk by carrying the overdose-reversing drug naloxone and never using drugs alone.

They’re also urging people to use the overdose prevention site at the Guelph Community Health Centre. Since opening two months ago, the site has seen about 430 visits.

Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy also urged residents to never use drugs alone.

The Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy has been contacted for further comment.