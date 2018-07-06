SIU investigating man’s death after Guelph police administered naloxone

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a death occurred during a Guelph police investigation.

Officers were called to the Guelph Central Station terminal on Carden Street downtown, for reports of an unresponsive man.

When they arrived, officers performed CPR and administered naloxone on the man prior to the arrival of paramedics and other emergency crews.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the male to Guelph General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The SIU has since been notified of the incident and is investigating. Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates cases involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.