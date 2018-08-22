Man killed in daylight shooting at Jane St. and Weston Rd.

A man is dead in a shooting in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood of Toronto.

Toronto police said they responded to a call just before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road.

Officers arrived and found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

This is the second fatal shooting in the city in the past eight hours. A man in his 30s was shot and killed on Danforth Avenue near Jones Avenue at 2 a.m. in Greektown.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.