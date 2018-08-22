Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Toronto’s Greektown
Police have a male suspect in custody following a fatal shooting in Toronto’s Greektown overnight.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said a male victim in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting took place in the same area where a gunman opened fire last month killing two people and injuring 13 others.
