Toronto police to receive $25M over 4 years from Ontario government to combat gun violence

The Ontario government will provide $25 million over four years to Toronto police to tackle gun violence in the city, a source confirms to Global News.

Premier Doug Ford, along with Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Michael Tibollo and Attorney General Caroline Mulroney, is expected to make the announcement Friday morning.

The plan will also include asking the federal government to match the cash infusion.

Toronto has seen an increase in gun-related violence with more than 240 shootings so far this year.

A recent poll conducted by Ipsos exclusively for Global News found that 81 per cent of Torontonians believe there is a serious gun problem in the city.

Sixty-four per cent of respondents said they avoid certain neighbourhoods because they fear for their safety, however 56 per cent disagree the gun violence in Toronto is contained to only a few neighbourhoods, which suggests residents view the gun violence issue as a more widespread problem.

The calls to combat gun violence comes after a series of high-profile shootings.

The mass shooting on Danforth Avenue last month killed two people and left 13 others injured.

A month prior, two sisters, aged five and nine, were shot at a playground near a residential complex in the city’s north end.

Toronto police statistics reveal there have been 30 shooting deaths so far this year, a 30 per cent increase from 2017.

A veteran sergeant with the Toronto police sent an email, which was obtained by Global News, to Mayor John Tory last month criticizing his lack of response to gun crime.

Mark Hayward said he wrote the email as a concerned citizen, stands by it and wrote it with public safety at heart.

“It is obvious Chief Saunders is a puppet on strings and you are pulling them. You have zero qualifications to run a police service and should be hands-off, to allow the police to do what they do best,” he wrote in the email.

The letter also focused on community policing programs, which Hayward said have no effect “on the thugs who are killing people, including the innocent bystanders, in record numbers.”

