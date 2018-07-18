Toronto mayor to address community investments to curb gun and gang violence

Toronto Mayor John Tory is scheduled to provide an update on community investments to fight gun and gang violence in the city at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The rise in the number of shootings in Toronto this year prompted the mother of three young girls, who were shot at a playground earlier this summer, to join community advocates in pleading for action.

Stacey Long attended a Toronto Board of Health meeting on Monday as staff provided an update on an upcoming research project into the root causes of community violence.

Last week, Toronto police said they are deploying more officers during the overnight hours for the summer to combat the gun and gang violence plaguing the city’s streets in recent weeks.

The new initiative, which affects around 200 officers and will cost up to $3 million, will begin July 20 and continue for an eight-week period.

Tory said last week the officer shift change is just one aspect of a multi-pronged approach to reduce the level of violence in the city.

The mayor said the city has put forward an application to the federal government to bolster crime prevention and youth programs at a cost of $12 million.

