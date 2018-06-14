2 children in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Officials say two children have been taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition after a shooting in the city’s east end.

Police and paramedics were called to a residential complex near Alton Towers Circle in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m.

Here’s the scene at McNicoll and McCowan where police have blocked off large portions of townhouse complex and have been speaking to residents — after 2 children shot in the area. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/sVAcs12G2o — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 14, 2018

The children were rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children by paramedics with a police escort.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

More to come.