2 children in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end
Officials say two children have been taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition after a shooting in the city’s east end.
Police and paramedics were called to a residential complex near Alton Towers Circle in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m.
The children were rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children by paramedics with a police escort.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
More to come.
