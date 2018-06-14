Crime
June 14, 2018 6:40 pm
Updated: June 14, 2018 6:42 pm

2 children in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Kamil Karamali / Global News
Officials say two children have been taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition after a shooting in the city’s east end.

Police and paramedics were called to a residential complex near Alton Towers Circle in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m.

The children were rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children by paramedics with a police escort.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

More to come.

