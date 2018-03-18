Canada
March 18, 2018 7:18 am

Double shooting in North York leaves one man dead

By

A double shooting in North York on Saturday, March 17th marks Toronto's 13th homicide of the year.

Jeremy Cohn (Global News)
A A

A double shooting in North York has claimed the life of one man and left one woman in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police were called to a bowling alley on Samor Road in the Lawrence Heights area around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

According to witnesses at the scene, they heard between 5 to 10 gun shots.

Paramedics say both victims are believed to be in their 20s.

The male victim who was fatally shot is Toronto’s 13th homicide victim of the year.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service or Crime stoppers.
Report an error
#TOCrime
640 Toronto
Bowling Alley
Double Shooting
Global News
Global News Radio
GTA
Jeremy Cohn
Lawrence Heights
North York
Toronto
Toronto Police Services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News