Double shooting in North York leaves one man dead

A double shooting in North York has claimed the life of one man and left one woman in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police were called to a bowling alley on Samor Road in the Lawrence Heights area around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

According to witnesses at the scene, they heard between 5 to 10 gun shots.

Paramedics say both victims are believed to be in their 20s.

The male victim who was fatally shot is Toronto’s 13th homicide victim of the year.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service or Crime stoppers.