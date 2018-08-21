Winnipeg Jets sign recently acquired forward Nicolas Kerdiles

The Winnipeg Jets announced they’ve signed forward Nicolas Kerdiles on Tuesday.

Kerdiles, 24, agreed to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 if he makes the NHL roster.

Kerdiles was acquired in June from the Anaheim Ducks for forward Chase De Leo. Kerdiles has appeared in just three NHL regular season games including a pair last season with the Ducks. He has yet to register an NHL point in the regular season but he had one assist in four playoff games in the 2016-17 season.

Kerdiles spent the bulk of last season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls. He recorded 15 goals and 19 assists in 49 AHL games.

He was selected by the Ducks in the second round, 36th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Jets now have only three restricted free agents remaining including Josh Morrissey, JC Lipon and Eric Comrie.