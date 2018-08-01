Winnipeg Jets and Nic Petan agree on a new contract

The Winnipeg Jets and Nic Petan have shaken hands on a one-year, two-way contract which will pay the fourth-year forward $874,125 at the NHL level and $70K if he is assigned to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Petan played 15 games for the Jets last season and scored two goals in two separate stints with the big club. The five-foot-nine, 179-pound left winger from Delta, B.C. was in the Moose lineup for 52 games and was fourth on the team in scoring with 15 goals and 37 assists.

Petan was Winnipeg’s second round pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft from the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks and has played a total of 95 games with the Jets during his three-year pro career, scoring five goals and adding 16 assists for 21 points.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey, goalie Eric Comrie, and forwards J.C. Lipon and Nicolas Kerdiles are the Jets’ remaining restricted free agents still to be signed for the 2018-19 season.