Winnipeg Jets sign Tanev to one-year contract
The Winnipeg Jets have locked up forward Brandon Tanev to a one-year contract worth $1.15 million.
In 61 games with the Jets last season, Tanev recorded a career high eight goals, 10 assists, and 18 points.
He also played all 17 playoff games with the Jets, scoring four goals and adding two assists. The 6’0″, 180-pound forward also led Winnipeg in hits with 188.
Tanev signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in March 2016 and has 22 points in 115 regular season games with the team.
