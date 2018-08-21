Canada
August 21, 2018 3:31 pm

N.S. RCMP on scene of serious crash along Highway 102

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews attend a serious crash along Nova Scotia's Highway 102 on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

Courtesy: Martin Simard
A section of Nova Scotia’s Highway 102 will be closed for the next few hours as the RCMP investigate a serious motor vehicle collision.

In a social media post just after 3 p.m., Nova Scotia RCMP said the crash happened along the highway’s northbound lanes.

That section of highway near Exit 13A in Millbrook is expected to be closed to traffic for the foreseeable future.

Police are asking motorists to use alternative routes.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke told Global News that they expect to provide an update on the situation later this evening.

