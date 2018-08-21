Canada
August 21, 2018 2:30 pm

Police seek photos, videos of crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 102

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Anyone with photos or videos of the crash is asked to contact police.

File/ Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with photos or videos of a crash that occurred on Highway 102 over the weekend to come forward.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday near Exit 0 of the highway.

READ MORE: Two dead after single-vehicle crash on Route 148 outside of Fredericton

Story continues below

Investigators believe a white Acura traveling outbound from Bayers Road crossed over the low median and collided with a Black Grand Caravan traveling inbound.

Two people in the Acura were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Caravan was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are hoping the photos and videos of the crash will help them determine the exact cause.

READ MORE: Two men charged after separate suspicious fires in Cape Breton

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Acura
Bayers Road
Black Grand Caravan
Caravan
Crash
Crime Stoppers
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Highway 102
Nova Scotia
Vehicle Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News