Police seek photos, videos of crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 102

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with photos or videos of a crash that occurred on Highway 102 over the weekend to come forward.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday near Exit 0 of the highway.

Investigators believe a white Acura traveling outbound from Bayers Road crossed over the low median and collided with a Black Grand Caravan traveling inbound.

Two people in the Acura were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Caravan was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are hoping the photos and videos of the crash will help them determine the exact cause.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.