Two men charged after separate suspicious fires in Cape Breton

A 57-year-old man from New Waterford and a 41-year-old man from North Sydney are facing charges after two recent suspicious fires in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Cape Breton police say the first fire happened on May 5 at a vacant home in Scotchtown.

READ MORE: 25-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Dartmouth

According to police, evidence and witness statements led investigators to Charles Terrance Jacobi as the suspect.

Jacobi was charged on Friday and appeared in court on Monday to face a charge of arson – damage to property.

Police say the second fire happened on June 23 at a home on Blowers Street. Again, investigators deemed the fire suspicious shortly after the blaze.

READ MORE: 18-year-old Cole Harbour man facing slew of charges after police chase

Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy was charged in connection with the fire on Monday. Police say he was held in custody until his court appearance on Tuesday.