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Economy

Carney aims to secure $1 trillion in investment with global summit in Toronto

By Kathryn Mannie The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2026 8:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds commit $127M to biomanufacturing to boost Canada’s life sciences industry'
Feds commit $127M to biomanufacturing to boost Canada’s life sciences industry
WATCH ABOVE: Feds commit $127M to biomanufacturing to boost Canada’s life sciences industry – Apr 2, 2026
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is announcing a new Canada Investment Summit that will invite investors, CEOs and business leaders to Toronto this fall.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the aim of the summit is to unleash $1 trillion in investment over the next five years to advance nation-building projects.

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Carney touted Canada’s strengths as an energy producer with a highly-educated workforce, saying Canada has what the world wants.

He says the first-ever investment summit will capitalize on those advantages to drive investments that will grow businesses, unlock job opportunities and build a stronger economy.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the summit will be hosted by the federal government on Sept. 14 and 15 in partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

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The announcement comes as Canada faces ongoing economic disruptions due to the Iran war spiking gas prices and tariffs imposed by the U.S.

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