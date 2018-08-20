18-year-old Cole Harbour man facing slew of charges after police chase

An 18-year-old man from Cole Harbour, described by RCMP as an “aggressive driver,” is facing a slew of charges following a police pursuit.

RCMP say one of their members on patrol August 19 noticed two vehicles driving side-by-side over the speed limit on Highway 7 in Westphal at 3 p.m. Police said they were travelling at 126 km/h in the area where the speed limit is 90 km/h.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens and tried to stop the vehicles.

According to RCMP, the driver of one of the vehicles pulled over, while the second car “appeared to make several attempts to avoid being stopped by police.”

“At one point, he pulled into a busy parking lot, and even after making eye contact with the police officer, drove away at a high rate of speed,” a news release reads.

“He continued on at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for the police officer with the lights and sirens activated on the police vehicle.”

RCMP were able to find an address registered to the licence plate number, and another officer went to the address of the registered owner.

The driver was located and arrested without incident. The vehicle was also seized.

The teen is facing charges under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act for stunting, driving without insurance, failing to produce a valid driver’s licence, driving without a motor vehicle inspection, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid registration.

He is also charged under the Criminal Code for flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 3.