Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth collision

Halifax Regional Police say a 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a motor vehicle Monday night.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Ridgecrest Drive in Dartmouth.

The man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injures.

Police closed down the intersection for a number of hours; the intersection has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.