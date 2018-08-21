Canada
August 21, 2018 2:44 am

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth collision

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A 25-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injures after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Marin Street and Ridgecrest Drive in Dartmouth on August 20th, 2018.

Halifax Regional Police say a 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a motor vehicle Monday night.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Ridgecrest Drive in Dartmouth.

The man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injures.

Police closed down the intersection for a number of hours; the intersection has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

