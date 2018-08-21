Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth collision
Halifax Regional Police say a 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a motor vehicle Monday night.
The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Ridgecrest Drive in Dartmouth.
The man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injures.
Police closed down the intersection for a number of hours; the intersection has since reopened.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
