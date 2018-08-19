Two dead after single-vehicle crash on Route 148 outside of Fredericton
Two people have died as the result of a single-vehicle collision just outside Fredericton.
The crash took place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on Route 148 in Nashwaak Village, N.B.
Police say the crash occurred when the vehicle missed the curve on the road and continued straight into the ditch.
Traffic was diverted for approximately three hours after the crash, but the road is now open.
An 89-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman from Durham Bridge, N.B., died at the scene as a result of their injuries.
Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
