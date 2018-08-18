Woman in distress rescued in Antigonish County
Police say a woman has been successfully rescued from an island near Aulds Cove, N.S.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police say they received a report of a woman who had been kayaking in the Antigonish County area and was in medical distress.
The woman was about to make it to an island off the shore of Harve Boucher, where she was located by first responders and provided emergency medical care.
The woman was transported from the island to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, where she is receiving care.
RCMP say co-operation between multiple agencies, including the Canadian Coast Guard ,and Harve Boucher Volunteer Fire Department made the rescue possible.
