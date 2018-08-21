Canada
Ottawa police ask public for info after man found face down on Kanata road

Emergency responders said they found a 40-year-old man, laying face down in the middle of a road, in Ottawa's west end around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The man was seriously injured –  but his wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them figure out how a 40-year-old man found lying face down in the middle of a Kanata road was injured.

Emergency responders said they discovered the man at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, close to the corner of Old Second Line Road and Forestbrook Street in the Morgan’s Grant area of Ottawa’s west end.

The man was seriously injured – but his wounds were not life-threatening, the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said they believe the man may have been a pedestrian and may have been hit by a vehicle sometime between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be also submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

