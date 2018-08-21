Canada
August 21, 2018 2:28 pm

1 dead after crash on Hwy 17 in Hawkesbury, detours in place: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Hawkesbury are investigating a three-vehicle crash on Highway 17 that occurred around noon on Tuesday. One person died in the crash, the OPP detachment said.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

One person is dead and an unknown number of people sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in the East Hawkesbury Township, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The fatal collision occurred on Highway 17, between Tupper Street and Golf Road, around 12 p.m., the Hawkesbury OPP detachment said in a news release.

The highway is closed from Tupper Street to Gourley Road and detours will be in place for “several hours,” OPP media relations office Const. Mario Gratton wrote.

OPP in Hawkesbury said Tuesday’s fatal collision occurred on Highway 17, between Tupper Street and Golf Club Road, shortly after 12 p.m. The highway is closed from Tupper Street and Gourley Road while police investigate the crash.

Google Maps

Story continues below

Gratton said OPP traffic collision investigators are on scene and the investigation is still in its “preliminary stages.”

“An update will be issued when accurate and confirmed information becomes available,” Gratton wrote.

READ MORE: Montreal driver charged after truck crash, powdered nickel spill on Hwy 17

The Prescott-Russell Paramedic Service and the East Hawkesbury Fire Department also responded to the car crash, the release said.

Hawkesbury is located about an hour and 15 minutes east of Ottawa.
Report an error
crash in Hawkesbury
Hawkesbury car crash
Hawkesbury traffic
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
OPP Hawkesbury
OPP news
Ottawa traffic
Ottawa traffic news

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News