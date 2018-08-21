Victims of Bombay Bhel Restaurant explosion in Mississauga speak out

Victims of an explosion inside an Indian restaurant in Mississauga that injured 15 people earlier this year will be addressing the media on Tuesday accompanied by their lawyers.

A media release said the victims and their representatives will provide an update as well as their “intended plan of action.”

Peel Regional Police responded to a call at 10:32 p.m. on May 24 at the Bombay Bhel Restaurant at Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Investigators said an improvised explosive device was detonated inside the restaurant and two suspects captured on video entering the establishment are wanted in connection to the incident. Police said there were around 40 people inside the restaurant at the time.

Following the explosion, police Chief Jennifer Evans said the incident is not believed to be an act of terrorism but nothing has been ruled out in terms of the investigation.

Police immediately released a photo of the two suspects following the explosion. So far there have been no arrests in connection with the case.

The restaurant remains closed and an update posted on their Facebook page on Aug. 1 said they are working to reopen but a date has not been set.