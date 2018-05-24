Canada
May 24, 2018 11:15 pm

Police, paramedics say there are multiple patients after reports of explosion in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they're responding to reports of an explosion in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police and paramedics say multiple people have been injured after reports of an explosion in Mississauga.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to a plaza in the Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue area just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“@Peel_Paramedics on scene with multiple patients at an explosion in Mississauga,” a brief statement on the Peel Paramedics Twitter account said.

Police said officers were in the process of sealing off the immediate area.

More to come.

