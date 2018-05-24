Police, paramedics say there are multiple patients after reports of explosion in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police and paramedics say multiple people have been injured after reports of an explosion in Mississauga.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to a plaza in the Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue area just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“@Peel_Paramedics on scene with multiple patients at an explosion in Mississauga,” a brief statement on the Peel Paramedics Twitter account said.

Police said officers were in the process of sealing off the immediate area.

More to come.