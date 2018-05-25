Toronto-area restaurant bombing: What we know about suspects

A manhunt is underway for two suspects after police say they detonated an explosive device inside an Indian restaurant in the Toronto-area Thursday evening.

Fifteen people, who ranged in ages 23-69, were injured from the blast, including a man and two women who were critically injured. They were rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, but have since been updated to stable condition.

Not much is known about the suspects, but Peel Region Police did release a surveillance image.

Here’s what we know

The two men walked into the busy Bombay Bhel restaurant, located in a plaza north of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, at around 10:30 p.m.

Both of their faces were covered in order to conceal their identity, police said.

The suspects then donated an improvised explosive device (IED) and fled the scene. They are still on the loose.

Witnesses told Global News a child’s birthday party was happening. After the explosion witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with blood everywhere and one man even having glass wedged in his eye.

Investigators described the first suspect as:

5-foot-10 to six feet tall.

Mid-20s.

Stocky build.

Last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie, a light grey baseball hat and a black cloth covering his face.

The second suspect is described by police as:

5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10.

Thin build.

Last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie, a grey T-shirt and dark-coloured skate shoes.

Police said there is no indication the act was terrorism or a hate crime but are still investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.