Crime
May 31, 2018 9:43 pm

Peel Regional Police release new video evidence in Mississauga restaurant explosion

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Peel Regional Police have released more surveillance video following the Mississauga restaurant explosion. The latest video appears to show the two suspects wanted in connection with the explosion running away from the scene.

A A

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel Regional Police have released surveillance video they say shows two suspects fleeing the scene of a restaurant explosion in Mississauga, Ont.

The grainy, black-and-white video, which is about 30 seconds long, shows two people running down a street near the Bombay Bhel restaurant, where 15 people were injured in the blast last Thursday night.

Story continues below

Police say they want to speak to anyone who may have been driving or walking in the area of Forum and Thornwood drives that night.

READ MORE: 1 of 2 bombing suspects in Mississauga restaurant explosion may be a woman, police say

They’re particularly interested in speaking to a driver whose path was crossed by one of the fleeing suspects.

Police say they’ll be canvassing the neighbourhood Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Earlier this week, investigators said at least one of the two suspects may be a woman – contrary to their initial assertion that both were men.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bombay Bhel restaurant
Bombay Bhel restaurant explosion
Crime
Mississauga
Mississauga news
Mississauga restaurant explosion
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News