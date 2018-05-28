Police to provide update on investigation into Mississauga restaurant explosion

Peel Regional Police are scheduled to provide an update on their investigation into an explosion at a Mississauga restaurant where officers allege two suspects detonated an improvised explosive device (IED).

According to a press release from police, 12 Division Supt. Rob Ryan will “provide an update, answer questions, and appeal for witnesses regarding the investigation” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers and paramedics were called to the Bombay Bhel restaurant, which is located in a plaza north of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday with reports of an explosion. Officials said approximately 40 people were inside the restaurant at the time.

Fifteen people were injured in the blast. Three people were taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto in critical condition. Their conditions improved in the hours following the explosion and they were released from hospital on Friday. Twelve people were taken to local hospital with minor injuries and released shortly after.

Investigators finished their work at the scene on Sunday.

Early on Friday, investigators released a surveillance photo of two male suspects who officers said set off an IED.

Investigators described the first male suspect as being five-foot-10 to six feet tall, mid-20s and having a stocky build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie pulled over his head, a light grey baseball hat and black cloth covering his face.

The second suspect is described by police as being five-foot-nine and five-foot-10 and having a thin build. He was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie pulled over his head, a grey t-shirt, dark-coloured skate shoes. Police said his face was covered.

Authorities haven’t released information on a potential motive. Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans and Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Friday that while the investigation was still early, there was no evidence to suggest it was an act of terrorism.

Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233.