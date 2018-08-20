London Police charge third person in connection with William MacPherson homicide investigation

A third person has been charged in connection with the homicide investigation of William MacPherson.

MacPherson was last seen in the company of four other people walking west on Bathurst Street near Talbot Street shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9.

London Police say his body was discovered the following evening near the west bank of the Thames River in the area of Wortley Road and Stanley Street. Police say a post-mortem examination determined MacPherson was a victim of a homicide, but the exact cause of death remains under investigation.

On Monday, police announced Howard Lonie Kahosed, 35, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of assault. Police say the victim of the alleged assault isn’t MacPherson.

Kahosed is the third person to be charged as part of the investigation. The 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody.

At around 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, police said they have charged two men after receiving reports about an alleged altercation connected to the homicide.

Timothy Paul Carew, 48, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of assault and Philip Scott Pearson, 34, of no fixed address with only one count.

The circumstances surrounding the MacPherson’s homicide remain under investigation. Police continue to appeal to the public for any information related to MacPherson. Investigators are focused of the time period between noon on Thursday, August 9, and 7:45 pm on Friday, August 10.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.