Discovery of man’s body near Thames River being investigated as homicide, police say

The death of a 60-year-old London man, whose body was located by police early Friday evening in a ravine along the banks of the Thames River, is being investigated as a homicide, London police said Saturday.

Police said they responded to the area of Wortley Road and Stanley Street around 7:45 p.m. Friday, after a member of the public approached officers alerting them to the possibility of a deceased person in the area. Officers attended and said they located the body of a deceased male in a ravine near the river. He was transported to University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police tape could be seen stretched along the eastern side of Wortley Road, north of Horton Street, south of the CN Rail underpass Friday night and Saturday.

On Saturday, police said they had identified the deceased as William Edward MacPherson, 60, of London, adding the post-mortem examination had determined his death was a homicide.

“Police are investigating his activities since Monday, August 6, and are appealing to the public for information,” police said, issuing a photo of MacPherson in the hopes residents who had seen him or interacted with him would come forward.

No other information has been released.

Anyone who has information about the case, or who has information about MacPherson’s whereabouts since Monday, is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The homicide probe is London’s fourth of 2018.