Second man arrested in William MacPherson homicide investigation

London police have charged two men with assault in connection with the homicide investigation of William MacPherson.

According to police, MacPherson was last seen in the company of four other people walking west on Bathurst Street near Talbot Street shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9.

READ MORE: Discovery of man’s body near Thames River being investigated as homicide, police say

Police say his body was discovered the following evening near the west bank of the Thames River in the area of Wortley Road and Stanley Street.

Police say a post-mortem examination determined MacPherson was a victim of a homicide, but the exact cause of death remains under investigation.

At around 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, police said they have charged two men after receiving reports about an alleged altercation connected to the homicide.

Timothy Paul Carew, 48, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of assault and Philip Scott Pearson, 34, of no fixed address with only one count.

Carew was arrested Sunday and remains in police custody, while Pearson was arrested Friday, and is scheduled to appear in court via video link Saturday.

READ MORE: Norfolk county OPP investigating false Kijiji rental ad of home listed for sale

“Information about the alleged altercation is an investigative detail that we are not able to disclose at this time,” Det. Sgt. Alex Krygsman said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward by calling either them or Crime Stoppers.