Mother of 7-year-old Aaliyah Rosa charged with 2nd-degree murder

A Langley woman has been charged in the death of her seven-year-old daughter.

Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in a Langley condo last month.

At the time, investigators said a woman who “was involved in the investigation” was under medical care.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Rosa’s 36-year-old mother, Kerryann Lewis, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Court documents show the girl’s mother was once the subject of a restraining order and required supervision for visits with Aaliyah.

In 2016, the girl’s father had sole custody and the mother was not allowed within 500 metres of the girl’s home or school.

Supervised visits were granted in Feb. 2017, followed by unsupervised visits in May of this year.

Teachers and friends of the young girl said she’ll be remembered as a loving, sweet and happy kid, the type who cared deeply for people around her. Teachers even noticed she had a special bond with her dad.

IHIT said Rosa’s death was an isolated incident.

“This was a tragic case that shocked the community,” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Aaliyah Rosa and we hope that we were able to provide some answers to her family.”