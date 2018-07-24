Crime
July 24, 2018 2:51 pm

Homicide team on scene at condo complex in Langley

By Online News Producer  Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on scene at this Langley condo complex Tuesday.

Darrell Patton / Global News
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating a scene in Langley on Tuesday.

Homicide investigators are at a condo complex at 20053 68 Ave.

It is unclear at this time what exactly has happened and IHIT is not releasing any details.

However, investigators are looking for clues about someone’s death.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information when it becomes available.

Global News