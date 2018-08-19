B.C. wildfire update Sunday: Glimmer of hope in fight against 2 major fires 

There seems to be a small flash of hope in the fight against two major wildfires in B.C.

Crews were able to carry out a controlled burn on Saturday for the Shovel Lake wildfire, as weather conditions finally calmed down enough to allow crews to burn off fuel ahead of it.

The same strategy will be carried out Sunday near Kimberley in an effort to contain the 6,996-hectare Meachen Creek fire, which has put thousands of residents on evacuation alert.

Officials say wind near the fire may blow some smoke away from Kimberley.

Still, Kevin Skrepnek of the B.C. Wildfire Service says there are “fires of note really from one corner of the province literally to the other,” which will remain active for a while.

A pair of wildfires in Central Kootenay has prompted officials to issue an evacuation alert for parts of the region.

The Syringa Creek and Deer Creek blazes forced officials to send out a warning Saturday night for all of the Syringa Provincial Park and areas near Deer Park. The alert for Syringa Provincial Park covers a large area, including 26 properties and a campground with around 100 sites. The Deer Park warning covers 77 properties.

Both blazes are among the 56 wildfires of note in B.C.

An evacuation order has been issued for a remote area of Vancouver Island because of the Gold Valley Main wildfire.

Residents of six properties in the village of Zeballos on the northwest coast of the island have been ordered out. The 90-hectare fire is burning right next to the community. The village says the main concern is the risk of falling debris.

On Saturday, the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen expanded an evacuation alert around the backcountry Cool Creek wildfire, which is burning out of control in the Southern Interior.

Elsewhere, an evacuation alert has been lifted for the Gottfriedsen Mountain fire burning near West Kelowna.

Officials say the flames no longer pose a threat to life and properties in the area. The alert was issued earlier this month, covering properties, campgrounds, and four lakes north of Highway 97C.

