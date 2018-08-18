6 properties evacuated in Zeballos amid B.C. wildfire threat

An evacuation order has been issued for six properties in the small community of Zeballos on Vancouver Island.

The village is located on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island, about 200 kilometres from Campbell River.

The area is currently threatened by the 90-hectare Gold Valley Main wildfire, while the nearby Pinder Creek wildfire is burning close to the Zeballos Forest Service Road, the only land route in and out of town.

On Saturday, the village said that both the Comox and Port McNeill fire departments were on scene and that structure protection was being set up in the community.

Strategic forest fire fighters are also in the area, and a helicopter is on site dumping water.

However, the village said the fire was very active early on Saturday.

The evacuation order applies only to specific properties at risk from falling debris.