Evacuation alert expanded for Cool Creek wildfire in Similkameen region

The Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen has expanded an evacuation alert around the back-country Cool Creek wildfire, which is burning out of control in the Southern Interior.

According to the regional district, “due to the threat of wildfire in the vicinity of rural Keremeos in Electoral Area G, and because of the potential danger to life, health, and property damage, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued an evacuation alert for the properties on the south/southwest side of Highway 3 extending from 10th Ave in west rural Keremeos, to the eastern boundary of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) land.”

Estimated at 100 hectares on Thursday, the Cool Creek wildfire is now listed at 6,000 hectares.

On Saturday, B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Steve Kada said “trying to get aircraft to get a look (at the fire) this morning has been pretty difficult. But we have crews working on one of the flanks of the fire trying to effect some (direction) on it.

“We’re still trying to assess it and still trying to get an accurate track on it as well. Once the weather starts to play ball, and once we can actually get some visibility to do an accurate map, then that will be a lot better.”

