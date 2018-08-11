Wildfire evacuation order issued for small lake between Merritt, Hope

An evacuation order has been issued a wildfire burning in the backcountry southwest of Merritt.

The Juliet Creek wildfire is estimated at 400 hectares and is located approximately halfway between Merritt and Hope, 11 kilometres west of the Coquihalla Highway.

The order was issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and affects approximately 24 properties around Murray Lake.

A TNRD spokesperson said most of the properties were vacation and recreational properties, though it wasn’t known how many people were affected.