Evacuation alert lifted for Nanaimo Lakes wildfire

It’s a bright spot in the battle against wildfires raging across B.C.: An evacuation alert for the Nanaimo Lakes area has been lifted.

The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) says the fire — burning about 30 kilometres west of Nanaimo — is now classified as “being held,” meaning it isn’t expected to grow under current conditions.

That’s prompted the district to rescind the alert as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

The RDN has also deactivated its emergency operations centre and reopened all roads into the Nanaimo Lakes Area.

However, the BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public that the area remains an active wildfire work site, and that anyone travelling through it should be careful.

Motorists are being advised to slow down and watch out for firefighters and other personnel working in the area.

It is also reminding people to stay out of the wildfire area itself.

The fire was reported on August 5, and at one point prompted a state of emergency and an evacuation order for a number of homes west of the fire.

A worker who was making deliveries to firefighters battling the blaze also died of what the BC Coroners Service said was natural causes.