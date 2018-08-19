London police seek public assistance in locating missing 84-year-old

London police are appealing to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing 84-year-old man.

Police say Douglas Beesley of London was last seen around 1 a.m. on Sunday, driving a 2013 silver Honda Accord, licence plate 550XCP, in the area of Hyde Park and Sarnia Road.

Beesley is described as white, 6’2″ and 185 pounds with white hair. He was last seen wearing a beige and white checkered shirt, charcoal pants with no shoes on.

Police add that Beesley is not wearing his glasses.

Family and police are concerned for Beesley’s welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).