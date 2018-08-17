Toronto police to update fatal drive-by shooting in Rexdale

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference Friday morning to update the public on a fatal drive-by shooting in Rexdale late Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. at a plaza near Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard just south of Finch Avenue West.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police said they received reports that three or four shots were fired from a vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Authorities said the vehicle is described as silver, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze.

Police have not released any information about the suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.