Cat rescued, 2 houses destroyed by fire on Westbank First Nation lands

West Kelowna Fire Rescue were called to a barbecue fire that turned devastating in the Bayview subdivision on Westbank First Nation lands on Thursday evening.

When crews arrived, flames had spread to the roof of one home as well as the home next door, according to fire chief Jason Brolund.

Both structures saw significant second-storey fire damage, while the rest of the structures sustained heavy water damage from the fire suppression effort.

Homeowner Christian Bravo, who has lived in the two-storey Village Road home for 18 years, got a call from neighbours about the fire that had spread from next door to his home.

He found flames shooting from behind his house when he arrived.

Despite the loss of everything they owned, Bravo was glad no one was hurt.

“I guess we’re safe so that’s what matters,” Bravo said.

During the firefighting effort, he informed firefighters his cat, Smudge, was still inside and a quick search found the scared and wet animal in the basement.

Neighbours tell Global News they’ve always been concerned about how close the homes were built together.

The barbecue was on a second-storey deck at the rear of the house and was surrounded by a wooden gazebo, according to neighbours.

The owner of the home where the fire started left the scene when fire crews arrived to try to mentally process the devastating loss, according to neighbour Spencer Starkey.

Bravo said his family is insured.