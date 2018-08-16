Fire in Washington state just 800 metres from B.C. border

A wildfire burning in Washington state is encroaching on B.C. territory, with just a quarter-mile of land, or 800 metres, between it and the border.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Horns Mountain wildfire, located approximately 13 kilometres southeast of Christina Lake in B.C.’s Boundary region, is estimated at 1,188 acres (480 hectares) and was just 10 per cent contained, with 439 personnel on site.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE – #HornsMountainFire is now 1,293 acres and is 10% contained. This fire is slow moving yet burning intensely in heavy dead and down timber https://t.co/9oyalUyKiW — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 16, 2018

Across the border, the B.C. Wildfire Service is calling that same blaze the Santa Rosa wildfire.

Contacted Thursday afternoon, a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson said the fire was moving north, albeit very slowly, but that talks between the USFS and BCWS were planned for Friday.

On Monday, the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary issued an evacuation alert for properties in the Big Sheep Creek drainage area and for properties east of kilometre two on Santa Rosa Road. For more information on this alert, contact the RDKB at 250-368-0259 or visit http://www.rdkb.com.